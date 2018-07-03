SCASS organises an Asteroid Day Celebration Week

The Center through this celebration aims to spread awareness about asteroids and find solutions to protect Earth from their future impacts as well as study the resulting meteorites, and highlight the significance of studying space phenomenon and advancing the scientific knowledge.

SCASS’ goal is to use the knowledge acquired from studying and examining meteorites at the Center as a contribution to advancing the field of astronomy and space sciences and technologies as well as various other scientific fields.

The week features a number of activities that introduce visitors to Asteroid Day and its global significance, the nature and types of asteroids and meteorites, the various methods of identifying meteorites, introducing comets: their origin, types, and importance, and examining space debris such as artificial satellites and their significance.

Visitors can take a tour of the Meteorite Center at SCASS and to the UAE Meteor Monitoring Network Tower at the Center. The week also includes UFO Space Debris Simulations and asteroid night observations at the Center’s observatory.

SCASS also planned a number of competitions on asteroids and meteorites throughout the week in which students from the University of Sharjah and other universities in the UAE participated along with members from the public.