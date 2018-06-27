UoS, Dubai Police implement a MoU on missions and recruitment of cadets

During the visit, the two sides discussed ways of promoting and expanding the joint cooperation between them in the fields of missions and recruitment of cadets.



The delegation was headed by Dr. Mansour Hassan Ali Al Balushi, Director of Missions and Polarization Department of Dubai Police, in the presence of several other dignitaries.



The visit aimed at activating the mechanism of attracting several students in various scientific disciplines, including Artificial Intelligence, AI, creativity and innovation, criminology, joint organisation of exhibits, and introducing students' data into the smart electronic platform.



For his part, Dr. Salah Taher AL Haj has expressed his interest and keenness to activate such partnership, which facilitate the polarization of the students and provide them with different employment opportunities.