A student delegation from Liverpool John Moores University visits UoS

Chancellor of the UoS briefed the delegation on the university's faculties, the diversity of its programs, the number of students, and the multiculturalism of the university. He also talked about the university's branches in the different cities of the emirate and the medical excellence complex.

During the visit, the delegation will learn about the University's facilities from colleges, institutes, centers, central labs, libraries, communications college studios, sports complex, extracurricular activities, visits to the Sharjah Centre for Space and Astronomy Science, as well as cultural and tourist tours of Sharjah and Dubai.