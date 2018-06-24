UoS honours nine members of its teaching body

During the ceremony, the rector extended the congratulations of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and the members of the Board of Trustees of the University to the faculty members. He also wished them success and good luck in their work, which they fulfilled perfectly, and deserved such an academic promotion.



He then urged teachers to transfer their knowledge to students, to graduate a generation of scientists and researchers who are able to develop their societies by solving the problems that are facing the community.



The promotions included a group of professors from different colleges of UoS.