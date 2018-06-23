ADU ranks third globally in international faculty diversity

The university scored a progress of 50 ranks, compared with last year’s results, making its way in the 701 – 750 performance rank.

Speaking about the remarkable achievement, Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi University’s Executive Board, said, "Today’s achievement is a stepping-stone in the ADU’s academic success story. These accomplishments reflect the vision of our wise leadership, represented by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, as well as Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, for the UAE’s institutions to lead global competitiveness indicators in all fields.

"Our efforts also align with the ambition of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and President of ADU’s Board of Regents, to establish the university as a pioneering higher education institution that sets new standards of excellence in quality teaching, cutting-edge scientific research and community service. The ADU spares no effort in attracting highly qualified world-renowned faculty from leading universities and research centres across the globe, providing a multi-cultural distinctive educational environment within the premises of the ADU."

In conclusion Bin Harmal said, "Our milestone rank reflects the quality of our academic offerings combined with our keen interest to embrace cultural diversity, which attracted students of 70 nationalities from around the world, offering them the opportunity to interact, learn from each other, and develop a system of values that reflects the climate of tolerance and cultural cohesion of the UAE."

Dr. Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor of the ADU, said, "The ADU is continuing its development and progress in developing its strategies to enrol students from across the world, creating the ideal destination for students from Northern America, Asia, and Africa. Every year, the university designates an amount from its annual budget to create state-of-art infrastructure along with activities of international standards.

"Since its inception, the ADU has witnessed a steady increase in student enrolment. Upon its launch, the university registered 852 students across seven undergraduate programmes a sharp contrast to the more than 7,500 students who are pursuing their degrees today in 44 bachelor’s, master’s, and Ph.D. programmes offered across its three campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai."