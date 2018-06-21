UoS, Sharjah Civil Defense discuss cooperation

The delegation was received by Dr. Salah Taher Al Haj, Deputy Director of the University for Community Affairs, in the presence of Major Hani Rashid Al Dahmani, Head of Media and Public Relations, First Lieutenant Ahmed Matar Al Marashdeh, head of Media and Public Relations Section at the department, Dr. Khaled Shaker Gaweesh, assistant dean of the college of Communication, and Dr. Iman Ibrahim, assistant professor at the College of Fine Arts and Design.

At the beginning of the meeting, Dr. Salah Al Haj welcomed the visiting delegation, and highlighted the UoS’s role in serving the local community. He also stressed on the continuous coordination with governmental and private institutions in the implementation of many activities.

He also stressed the university's readiness to include all activities of Sharjah Civil Defense, during the coming academic year, to dissemination the culture of civil protection and raise the spirit of volunteerism among the students.

Major Hani Rashid Al Dahmani emphasised the importance of the meeting, which aims to discuss opportunities of cooperation with UoS.