UAEU student develops ground-breaking projects

Thanks to a new device he and two other Emirati students – Nasser AlDarmaki and Naser AlTeneeji – are developing, significantly less swimmers will be at risk of drowning.

"We are trying to produce an electronic bracelet which can be fixed on the swimmer’s hand," said the 22-year-old Jordanian. "It will try to capture and analyse some variables of the swimmer, and measure how consistent it is with the movement."

The readings will be compared with standard readings for professional swimmers. They will then be categorised in normal swimming, cases that are in doubt of drowning, and confirmed drowning. "What distinguishes our product from the existing ones on the market is the prediction phase," Hatim said. "It allows the lifeguard to reach the swimmer if he is drowning, so we are reducing the time between the case detection and the drowning. So it allows to save lives, strictly prevent drowning accidents, offer a monitoring system design which predicts drowning before the critical case, enhance the feeling inside each swimmer to be safe and sound, and improve lifeguards’ practices to accomplish their jobs."

The data will be displayed on a tablet for the lifeguard, where each swimmer’s case will be represented by a dot. Each swimmer’s case will be determined by the colour of his dot. "We are following social media and the news in general, and observed that recently, drowning cases involving children below the age of 14 have increased in the UAE and around the world" he said. "Globally, 360,000 people die every year because of drowning, which is a lot."

The number equates the population of the Maldives. "So, yearly, we are losing capabilities that can run a whole country," he said. "We are targeting children because, according to statistics in the United States, almost two children die every day."

The students plan to integrate artificial intelligence to handle the prediction by comparing the captured data with the standard ones. The device is currently in its proof-of-concept phase with the team working on gathering as much data as possible. "The problem we found is that most of these cases happen in swimming pools and at crowded times," Hatim added. "Once a child drowns, lifeguards cannot pay attention to him because there are too many people around."

The students’ venture is an additional project to their current work. They anticipate it will take another year to develop. So far, the project has won them the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for distinguished academic performance in the Best Innovation category across both schools and universities in the UAE.