Al Qasimi named silver medalist for the Global Business & Peace Awards

The honoring recognises Al Qasimi's efforts behind UAE’s Pledge of Religious Tolerance as adopted by the government, civil society and business leaders. She not only works hand-in-hand with local Muslim, Christian, Hindu and Sikhs groups, but also with global political leaders and religious figures such as Pope Francis, helping the UAE become a world leader in interfaith action.

Pastor Andy Thompson of St. Andrews Church in Abu Dhabi greeted her excellency during the ceremony which was held in the Zayed University Abu Dhabi Campus, and handed her the medal in the presence of Dr. Farouk Hamadeh, Advisor to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and several religious and business sector representatives from Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The ceremony was also attended by His Excellency Prof. Reyadh Al Mehaideb, Vice President of Zayed University, and Sadiq Al Mulla, Chief Administrative and Finance Officer, and many faculty members and staff.

She applauded efforts driven by such a major international event for supporting peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, providing access to justice for all, and building effective inclusive institutions at all levels.

“Allow me to announce this Medal as a token of appreciation to the United Arab Emirates, its wise leadership, and my fellow citizens. This honoring timely coincides with the ongoing ‘Year of Zayed’ celebrations dedicated to our father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, a man who brought peace and harmony, and united us to an iconic world wonder. Zayed who instilled in us the virtues of tolerance and kindness, and taught us to respect others regardless of their faith, color, or ethnicity,” she said.

“Once again, I highly acknowledge your presence here with us today, and for recognizing me with such a remarkable award. I pray that we join our hands for a new world where sustainability, human rights, and a healthy life is achieved for both mankind and our planet.”

It’s worth mentioning that The World Business and Peace Symposium and Awards have been launched on its sidelines the Special Olympic Games which were held in PyeongChang, South Korea, from March 9 to 18, 2018.

The Religious Freedom & Business Foundation educates the global business community about how religious freedom is good for business, and engages the business community in joining forces with government and non-government organizations in promoting respect for freedom of religion or belief (FoRB).

The Foundation envisions a global future of innovative and sustainable economies where freedom of religion or belief and diversity are respected.