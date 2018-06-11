Bachelors of Arts in Psychology launched at Ajman University

Dr. Khaled Al-Saleh, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at AU, said that the launch of this new programme is largely due to the keenness to ensure the graduates’ expertise aligns with market needs. The AU strives to prepare a generation of specialists in their respective fields. He emphasised that students are encouraged to apply the best ethical and practical standards in both their academics and workplaces after graduation. They are motivated to be socially responsible and give back to the community through their professions. He pointed out that the main aim of this programme is to equip students with theoretical knowledge and practical expertise in the field of psychology and its applications.

Dr. Al-Saleh pointed out that registration for this new bachelor's programme is currently open and studies will begin at the beginning of the first semester of the academic year 2018-2019.

Dr. Hussam Salama, Dean of the College of Mass Communication and Humanities, remarked that this programme caters to those students looking to delve into the scientific nature of psychology and its application in various fields. This study has a wide range of applications in both creative and critical thinking through arts and sciences, research and studies. Therefore, students enrolling in this programme will open themselves up to a world of opportunities.

Dr. Salama noted that this programme consists of 126 credit hours, which will provide students with the skills necessary for effective communication with individuals and groups in different situations. The courses are designed to promote knowledge for students, in line with the latest trends of modern theory in the field of psychology and its applications.