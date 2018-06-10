Jawaher Al Qasimi attends graduation ceremony of UoS Spring 2018 Class

The graduates completed their studies in Sharia, Islamic studies, literature, human and social sciences, business administration, engineering, law, fine arts and design, communications and other sciences.

In her opening speech during the ceremony, which was held under her patronage, Sheikha Jawaher congratulated the graduates and thanked Dr. Humaid Majoul Al Nuaimi, Director of the University of Sharjah, and the university’s scientific and academic team, for their efforts to educate the graduates and support their role in serving the community.

"Our daughters, the graduates of the University of Sharjah, have succeeded, this year, in their advanced process of learning, which they achieved after years of dreams, aspirations and hard work, supported by their scientific expertise. There is no doubt that their careers, after this journey, are the most important aspect of their dreams," Sheikha Jawaher said.

"I call on you to constantly gain knowledge, which must not stop throughout the times when we live the brightest and most beautiful years of our lives. What beauty does youth have without science, knowledge and culture? Advancing nations that aim to develop their people requires us to promote scientific progress with determination and resolve, while having enlightened minds and being aware of people, events, history, the present and the future. Every individual must find their place in their community, and their goals must be achieved through good intentions and reflect the positive side of the human spirit, as well as be in line with scientific developments, in order for us to benefit and flourish, and enable the community to reap the benefits for generation after generation," she added.