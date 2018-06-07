UAEU among top 350 universities in the world

Dr. Mohammed Al Bilay, Director of UAEU, stated that occupying the 350th position in the rankings proves that the university has a prominent international reputation, and is advancing through its accredited programmes, scientific research and future studies, as well as its other key initiatives that address strategic regional and international topics.

He added that UAEU aims to become the university of the future and is the country’s leading higher education institution. The university also supports the efforts of the UAE Government to achieve the UAE Vision 2021, through encouraging and supporting excellence and innovation in scientific research and technology, and is keen to focus on the skills and courses required for the "4th Industrial Generation Revolution," and to be a platform for cooperation between government, non-government, industrial and international organisations, he further added.

The university is ranked among the top 35 percent of higher education institutions in the world according to the rankings, which has a consistent methodological framework based on six pillars that evaluates the performance of universities according to their academic reputation, the opinions of the recruiters, faculty member to student ratio, quotations per faculty member, the number of international teaching staff, and the number of international students.

The 2019 rankings show that UAEU has improved its academic reputation and acquired excellent reviews from recruiters.

The university’s academic reputation was assessed through the opinions of scholars from around the world related to teaching and scientific research while the opinions of recruiters highlight the readiness of the university’s graduates.

The university is continuing its efforts to be among the best 200 universities in the world and aims to be the best in terms of graduate and postgraduate research and distance learning.