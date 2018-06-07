UoS hosts the SS12 Competition UAE Qualifiers

The participating universities included the University of Sharjah, Abu Dhabi University, University of Dubai, Ajman University, the American University of Sharjah, the Canadian University, Manipal University, the Higher Colleges of Technology, and Al Dar University College.

The competition, in its third round, where students from global universities will be participating by displaying their engineering skills comes under the theme “Empathy to Engineering: Solutions for Macro Issues.” It aims to connect and recognise the best student and social innovators who work on social empowerment through the advancement of technology. It allows engineering students to join a platform of innovators, experts, and entrepreneurs in the field of technological and social advancement.

The University of Sharjah participated in the UAE qualifiers with three student projects addressing topics of healthcare technologies and poverty and famine aids. One of the University of Sharjah projects titled “IoT Controlled Autonomous Delivery Vehicle for Healthcare Applications” by students Abdollah Darya, Odai Aldawoud, and Jahanzeb Rehman from the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department at the College of Engineering, and supervised by Dr. Bassel Soudan, won first place and qualified for the Asia-wide final competition.

“IoT Controlled Autonomous Delivery Vehicle for Healthcare Applications” project aims to increase healthcare efficiency by automating the items delivery process of items between hospital departments. The students created a system that would allow service staff to place packages and items in the vehicle and select a destination for delivery using, thus potentially increasing staff convenience and work efficiency of healthcare providers.

The UoS also participated with two other projects from the Department of Computer Sciences students at the College of Sciences, which are: a “Blood Donation System App” by students Samia Dallah, Asma Alshehhi, and Nouf Ba Fadhl, under the supervision of Prof. Ashraf ElNagar; and a “Smart Farming System” by students Dina Jamal, Nourhan Ahmed, and Suhaila Waleed, under the supervision of Dr. Manar Abu Talib.

Prof. Maamar Bettayeb, Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies, attended the competition along with Prof. Abdallah Shanableh, Director of the Research Institute of Sciences and Engineering; Dr. Nadia Farhat, Director of the Enrollment Management and Academic Guidance Unit; Dr. Qassim Nasir, Head of the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department; as well as a number of faculty members, students, and project supervisors from the participating universities.

The competition ended by honoring the winning team from the University of Sharjah and participating teams for their innovative ideas and urging them to continue developing their projects for social empowerment and technological advancement.