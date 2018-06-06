The UoS celebrates 344 of its distinguished graduating female students

The honoured students have achieved the highest standards of academic excellence in their respective Graduate, Undergraduate, and Diploma programs from the various scientific and literary fields and colleges at the University of Sharjah. The ceremony was organized by the Deanship of Female Students’ Affairs and Dr. Salama Al Rahoomi, Dean of Women's Student Affairs, attended the celebration along with a number of the University’s departments’ and centers’ directors, female faculty and staff members, and the honored student’s families.

In her word regarding the event, Dr. Salama Al Rahoomi welcomed and thanked Shaikha Aisha bint Mohammad Al Qasimi for her continued support of female students by participating in the University’s celebrations honoring outstanding academic performance. She also congratulated the graduating students, their families, and faculty members for the fruits of their efforts and their distinguished performance throughout their academic journeys. She added that this comes in light of the vision and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, President of the University, for the University of Sharjah. She added that the University community continuously aspires to meet the goal of raising the levels of academic performance as set by His Highness for the University of Sharjah. Dr. Al Rahoomi then proceeded to praise the distinguished students’ guardians for nurturing their sense of inquisition, creativity, confidence and love for education. She ended her remarks by urging the students to keep pursuing higher education as a contribution to the social and national development.

Giving the graduating students address, student Maryam Wid-Aladham from the College of Pharmacy thanked Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, the Chancellor of the University, for the University’s unceasing support of its students during their academic journeys and in preparing them for the future. She also thanked faculty and staff members who have welcomed the students and assisted them in finding their creative talents and for nurturing their spirit of innovation and academic excellence. The student ended her address by directing special thanks on behalf of her fellow students to their parents and guardians for inspiring them to accomplish their goals and urged her fellow graduates to always seek future opportunities and aim to leave their fingerprint on the development of the country.

At the end of the ceremony, Shaikha Aisha bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, accompanied by Dr. Salama Al Rahoomi, awarded the distinguished graduating female students from the various Bachelor’s, Master’s, and PhD programs shields of scientific excellence.