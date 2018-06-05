UoS awards its distinguished spring semester graduating students

In his welcoming remarks, Prof. Al Naimiy congratulated the distinguished students stating that their outstanding performance is what the University of Sharjah seeks as an indication and symbol of its development and renowned status amongst other universities locally and internationally. He added that their performance is one of the main factors contributing to the University of Sharjah following and realizing the mission His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, President of the University, put in place upon establishing the University. The goal of realizing this mission, the Chancellor continued, has become a common goal for all of the University’s community and, especially, its faculty members who continuously work to educate and increase the number of distinguished students.

Prof. Al Naimiy also addressed the increasing demand nationally for outstanding graduates who contribute with their innovative ideas and skills to the national development projects. He added that their efforts in planning, designing, and working on development goals enable the country to advance and develop to the standard to which it aspires. The Chancellor reassured the graduates that the University of Sharjah will always welcome them and support them in any scientific and academic aspects.

Graduate student Yousef Al Housani, awarded a PhD in Engineering Management, gave the graduating students address during which he thanked the University of Sharjah for its continuous support throughout their academic journey. He also gave thanks on behalf of the distinguished graduating students to the faculty members for giving them the knowledge, skills, and tools to excel and advance in their academic and professional careers.

At the end of the ceremony, Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, accompanied by Prof. Mahmoud Darabseh, Dean of Male Students' Affairs, awarded the distinguished graduating students shields of scientific excellence and gifts; also gave a special award for one of the distinguished graduating students with disabilities.