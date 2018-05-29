The University of Sharjah Signs MoU with Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club

Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University, signed the MoU along with Salem Bin Huwaiden Alketbi, Chairman of the DCSC, and in the attendance of Dr. Salah Taher, Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs at the University; khalifa Sultan Al Jari, Secretary General at the DCSC; and Dr. Homoud Al Anzi, Director of the Club.

This MoU aims to encourage and train athletically skilled students, to support cultural and athletic activities and programs, and to plan and establish professional diploma and training programs as well as workshops in culture, athletics, and health. It also addressed cooperation in the launching of initiatives and the organization of conferences and scientific forums dealing with sports, culture, and health.

In his welcoming word, the Chancellor of the University of Sharjah welcomed the DCSC delegation and shared the University’s success as a leading pioneer of higher education and scientific research in the UAE and the Middle East thanks to the support and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, President of the University. He added that the University continuously works on fostering a supportive educational environment capable of delivering the highest standards of scientific research in various academic fields.

He continued: “ declaring the University’s constant efforts in advancing the local community by providing supportive resources for training and developing individuals’ skills in various areas, and its keenness on establishing social cooperation projects with entities that support the University’s projects and initiatives. His Excellency ended his welcoming remarks by reaffirming the University of Sharjah’s aspiration for preparing a generation of university athletes by providing competitive sports grants for its students .”

For his part, the Chairman of the DCSC stressed the significance of the cooperation relationship between the Club and the University of Sharjah. He also shared his appreciation of the support of His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, of sports grants, that help promote athleticism and the development of athletically talented students while enabling them to pursue their education.

He continued: “ sharing the various joint activities between the Club and the University of Sharjah in the local community, which include: the arbitration of the competitions during the “We Are All Khalifa” cultural festival wherein faculty members from the College of Fine Arts and Design at the University partake in judging the fine arts and photography competitions, and the organization of many activities and events for students and the community by the Club and the University’s Al Dhaid branch. Faculty members at the University also collaborate with Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club by conducting various lectures at the Club.”