UAEU develops moisture monitor for human skin

Researcher Dr. Najah Abu Ali, Member of the Network Engineering Section of the Information Technology College at UAEU, said that their researchers used LED lamps and optical sensors that send light inside the human body at various wavelengths and analyse reflected radiation, whose refractive factor is based on the water content of skin layers, to develop a visual device that can be worn to monitor the moisture level of body tissue.

Dr. Ali noted that the device can be used while doing light physical activities and by children who are suffering from repeated vomiting or diarrhea, and it can send information directly to the mobile phones of their parents to inform them about their children’s level of hydration. It can also monitor the level of skin dryness and can monitor heart rate like a smartwatch, she added.

The project is expected to be completed by 2020 and will see the participation of a scientific team that include specialists in the areas of electrical engineering, medicine, biomedical engineering, bioscience, optics, computer science, modelling and interpretation of signals from Queen Mary University in London, the University of Glasgow in Scotland and UAEU.