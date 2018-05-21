UoS inaugurates the College of Health Sciences Graduating Students’ Projects Exhibition

The exhibition included approximately 48 projects that covered topics such as medical development and disease prevention and treatment, environmental issues and their sustainable solutions, health services development, and studies on the impact of practices such as smoking and listening to music on health.

The Vice Chancellor toured the exhibition and listened to the students who presented and explained their projects and research as well as their benefits on the health sciences and medical sectors.

The exhibition highlighted a number of outstanding winning projects from the different departments at the College. The projects are: “Feeding Behavior and Physical Status of Children and Adolescents with Down Syndrome” by students Hira Naveed, Huda Maklai, Menna Mahmoud, Noor Hamadeh, and Tooba Asif from the Department of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics; “Radioactivity in Bottled Waters, Associated Doses, and Lifetime Risk Assessment in the United Arab Emirates” by students Hadya Al Rajaby, Rim Kasfah, and Nimra Naaz from the Department of Environmental Health; “Discharge Information Needs of Patients Post Open Heart Surgery in Sharjah, UAE” by students Deka Yusuf, Asma Alkudahri, Soha Qassim, and Khulood Salmaan from the Department of Nursing; “The Association between Various Footwear and Foot Posture in Emirati Secondary School Children” by students Aisha AlSuwaidi, Alia Alketbi, Alya Alkhajeh, Athaiba Alketbi, and Bashayer Alkitbe from the Department of Physiotherapy.

From the Department of Medical Laboratories Sciences the following projects were highlighted: “HLM006474, a Novel Molecule for Targeting Apoptosis in Colorectal Cancer Cells” by students Salam Mohammad, Safa Hussein, Maryam Alawi, Hajar Issa, and Sharifa Almannaei; “A Study on Relationship of Haptoglobin Concentration and Polymorphism with Oxidative Stress in Metabolic Syndrom” by students Isra Al Zamel, Raghad Abu-Tahun, and Ghalia Ramahi; and “Molecular Assessment of Dendritic Cells Precursors in Rhizopus-Infected Mouse Brain” by students Mai Ershaid, Sana Al Hosni, and Racha Al Hosni.

The Department of Health Service Administration presented three outstanding projects: “The Prevalence of Depression, Anxiety and Stress Among Students” by students Marah Talal, Farah Wassim, and Ahmed Ali; “Occupational Radiation Exposure in the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory: Retrospective Study” by students Amal Alahmed, Noor Aldarwish, Najeeba Mohamed, and Zain Isa; and “A snapshot of Occupational Radiation Dose in veterinary Radiology” by students Omar Rajab, Aysha Alghareeb, Bahijah Alhomoud, Ohood Alnuwaiser, and Nada Almajed.