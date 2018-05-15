The College of Health Sciences at UoS holds its first advisory board meeting

At the beginning of the meeting, the Chancellor welcomed the attendees declaring the current direction of the University towards connecting the process of teaching and learning with scientific research. He pointed out that the Colleges of Medicine and Health Sciences have advanced scientific centers that include latest equipment and educational and research laboratories. He added that the support and guidance of His Highness Sultan Bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, President of the University of Sharjah, helped establish the University as one of the largest and most prominent universities in the country in terms of the number of academic programs and degrees that prepare students for the job market.

In his remarks, he shared that the University offers 30 internationally accredited programs in sciences, engineering, business administration, and communication. He continued, stressing that the UoS is the only university in the country that has various branches that serve the cities and regions of the emirate as well as houses various specialized centers, which have recently secured two patents that will have noticeable impacts. Prof. Al Naimiy ended his opening remarks by wishing the attendees to submit their suggestions and recommendations for advancing the College of Health Sciences.

Sheikha Najla Al Mualla directed the meeting during which Prof. Qutayba Hamid, Vice Chancellor for Medical Colleges and Health Sciences and Dean of College of Medicine, delivered a speech in which he emphasized the significant role of the College of Health Sciences in serving the local community. He added that the College houses a range of facilities and laboratories that contribute effectively to the process of scientific research. He also urged the advisory board members to share their advice and consultations promising that the College will work on following and implementing them with the aim of contributing to achieving the University of Sharjah’s vision of advancing the educational and research process.

In her remarks, Dr. Amina Mohammed Almarzouqi, Acting Dean of the College of Health Sciences, gave an informative presentation about the College during which she addressed the increasing number of academic programs and students since the establishment of the College. She addressed the College’s endeavors to provide the students with many training opportunities in their field with various organizations and companies. She also listed the opportunities available for students at the College that allow them to work on scientific research. Dr. Almarzouqi pointed out that there are now five research teams at the College that are composed of distinguished researchers from the College as well as national and international institutions. The College also provides many cooperation and research opportunities with universities and research institutions abroad and contributes to activities that serve the community.

The advisory board members shared many suggestions such as providing training opportunities for students that contribute to fostering and advancing their professional work standard, and offering a selection of academic programs that are relevant to the job market.

Present at the advisory board meeting were Prof. Maamar Bettayeb, Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies; Dr. Salah Taher, Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs; and the department heads at the College of Health Sciences. The board members are Dr. Amina Almarzouqi; Dr. Abdulkarim Al Zarouni, Director of the Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Center; Dr. Mariam Matar, Executive Director of the UAE Genetic Diseases Association; Dr. Hatem Abu Al-Abbas, Medical Director; Ms. Arwa Saif, Head of the Physiotherapy Department at Al Baraha Hospital in Dubai; and Ms. Hessa Khalfan, Public Health Consultant at the Ministry of Health.