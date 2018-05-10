Two NYU Abu Dhabi students receive Fulbright Awards

Klein, 22, is graduating with a Bachelors of Arts in Political Science and Philosophy from NYU Abu Dhabi this month. At NYUAD he was the Editor-in-Chief of The Gazelle, the university’s student newspaper. Upon graduation, he will complete a Fulbright English Teaching Assistant Fellowship in Malaysia and then enrol in law school. He is a graduate of Hillsborough High School.

"I am so grateful to NYUAD for giving me the opportunity to learn a great deal about the Middle East and preparing me to work on an international scale. I hope my time in Malaysia will be an equally valuable learning opportunity and window into Southeast Asia. I am confident my Fulbright will complement my experiences at NYUAD in preparing me for a career in international policy," Klein said.

Taylor, 21, graduates with a degree in Social Research and Public Policy and a minor in Psychology. After graduation, she will study the social, cultural and political factors that allowed for the success of Portugal's 2001 drug policy shift, which decriminalised low-level possession of all drugs.

"My research will focus on understanding the factors that enabled Portuguese policy change, and why this revised policy has been so successful in its implementation, in order to draw lessons that could inform thinking about the U.S. drug policy, particularly regarding the opioid epidemic," Taylor said.

She will live in Lisbon and be mentored by the faculty at Universidade NOVA de Lisboa and Instituto Universitario de Lisboa. She attended Sturgis Charter Public School in Hyannis, MA. Klein and Taylor are two of more than 1,900 U.S. citizens who will conduct research, teach English, and provide expertise abroad for the 2018-2019 academic year through the Fulbright US Student Programme. The recipients of Fulbright awards are selected on the basis of academic and professional achievement as well as a record of service and leadership potential in their respective fields. To date, 10 Fulbright scholarships have been offered to NYUAD students.

The Fulbright Programme is the flagship international educational exchange programme sponsored by the U.S. government and is designed to build lasting connections between the people of the United States and the people of other countries. It is funded through an annual appropriation made by the US Congress to the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.