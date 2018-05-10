The SCASS student researchers win 1st place at 6th UAE Undergraduate Research Competition

Abu Dhabi University organised the competition under the Patronage of Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education.

By participating in the competition, SCASS aims to encourage undergraduate students, researchers, and the public to always seek new knowledge and work on research that is innovative, advances, and supports the fields of astronomy, space sciences and technology. The center also aims to spread awareness about the significance of conducting research in the field of space sciences and to mark the Sharjah Center for Astronomy and Space Sciences, the University of Sharjah, and the UAE as top contenders in the advancing space sciences and technologies sector through research.

The SCASS participated with two teams in the categories of Chemistry and Environmental Health, and Physics and Mathematics under the supervision of Dr. Ilias Fernini, SCASS’ Deputy General Director Research Laboratories and Observatory, and Dr. Muhammad Mubasshir Shaikh, Department of Applied Physics and Astronomy at the University of Sharjah. UoS students Yousuf Faroukh, Ali Alhammadi, Aisha Al Ali, Ameera Faroukh, and Anas Omar Adwan won first place in the Chemistry and Environmental Health category for their research on “Environmental Monitoring using CanSat” as part of the SCASS CubeSat laboratory research projects. Their research explores the use of the CanSat – a can-sized simulation of a real satellite that can be launched into the air by a single launcher. The CanSat is used to perform air quality measurements and examine pollutants in the air and levels of Co2 and CO. They aim to use their CanSat for monitoring the level of air pollutants as well as help concerned parties pinpoint the causes and sources of the pollutants and other issues related to air quality, and to exterminate the pollutants and improve the overall air quality and people’s health. The group plans to conduct further experiments to study the effect of temperature on Co2 and CO concentration in the air.

In the Physics and Mathematics category, UoS students Maitha Alshamsi, Ridwan Fernini, Arzoo Noorani, and Maryam Al Qasimi presented their research on “Building an Artificial Martian Atmosphere.” In their research, they explored the possibility of altering and improving Mars’ atmosphere and making it a habitable planet by injecting gasses into an artificial model of the planet’s atmosphere and examining its sustainability over time. The group aims to broaden the horizons of astronomy and space sciences knowledge, possibilities, and limits.