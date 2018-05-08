SCASS supports STEM education during the Global Aerospace Summit

The Summit was attended by some of the UoS faculty members and students, SCASS researchers, as well as international leaders, experts, investors, and researchers in the sector working to define the future of aerospace and space sciences, technology, and the industry.

During the summit, Dr. Ilias Fernini, SCASS’ Deputy General Director for Research Laboratories and Observatory, participated in a panel discussion on promoting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and STEM education, which combines the four disciplines in an interdisciplinary and applied approach.

The panel’s purpose was to support national development in the space sector, prepare the workforce for the future, and find the next generation of leaders. Dr. Fernini shared SCASS’ mission of bringing science and STEM education to the hearts of students and showing them the applications of physics, sciences, and theories. He also shared the Center’s work on developing the space sciences sector by fostering the students’ and researchers’ skills in concentrated and comprehensive ways and giving them incentives to join and get involved in the research programs and initiatives at the Center by treating them as equal participants as opposed to observers and students.

The panel also addressed the significance and impact of new media on making space sciences and technology accessible and creating a hub for the younger generation to share their creative ideas and inspirations in the field.