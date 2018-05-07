International scholars and industry experts attend first AUS MSERI workshop

The two-day event saw academic experts from AUS and prominent institutions around the world exchange ideas with key industry stakeholders in the UAE on the direction MSERI should take to develop into and emerge as the region’s leader in materials and applications research.

Welcoming the visiting delegates to the workshop, Dr. Wei Zhao, Chief Research Officer at AUS, said:

“We are very pleased to welcome you to AUS. Our university has been a fantastic liberal arts institution for many years. The development in the region, however, demands that we expand our ambit and focus on research and innovation. This is also the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, and Founder and President of AUS. I am confident that your participation in this workshop and your advice will go a long way in helping not only our institute but also development in the region.”

The workshop featured presentations by scholars as well as industry experts on a wide variety of issues. The event also saw a number of important topics being discussed including the proposed strategic plan for MSERI; interdisciplinary research clusters; the current and future research directions in materials and structures; and possible opportunities in collaborative research and partnerships between MSERI and renowned institutions around the world.

Speaking about the institute, Dr. Ali Alnaser, Interim Director of MSERI, Professor and Head of the Department of Physics, said:

“With your help and guidance, we aim to develop MSERI into an outstanding institution with a global reputation. It is our endeavor to assemble a community of highly qualified scholars working in an environment that has state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure. This will ensure that we produce and maintain excellence in the education that we provide. We also aim to establish ties and partnerships with renowned educational institutions around the world, collaborating on research and projects of mutual benefit.”

Scholars who delivered presentations during the workshop included: Professor Lawrence T. Drzal, University Distinguished Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering and Materials Science in the College of Engineering at Michigan State University; Professor Chunlei Guo from The Institute of Optics at the University of Rochester in the US; Professor Matthias F. Kling from the Department of Physics at the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, Germany; and Professor Fatih Dogan, Professor of Ceramic Engineering in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Industry representatives participating in the workshop included officials from Emirates Global Alumnium, Lockheed Martin-UAE, and STRATA Manufacturing.

The event reinforced AUS’s commitment to engaging with industry and academia on a regular basis as it moves towards becoming one of the region’s premier research universities.