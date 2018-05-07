Methods to measure accuracy to the field of nano-grams per liter of water at UoS

Professor Hamid Alnaimy, Director of University of Sharjah, and Prof. Amr Abdel-Hamid, Director General of the Sharjah Research on these results and their importance to the community, which came as a result of joint work through the research cooperation agreement signed between the two sides to implement this research project funded by the two institutions and with the participation of the Desert Research Institute in the United States of America.

It was agreed between the two sides to continue cooperation to find effective and modern ways to treat wastewater, and to eliminate these pollutants and keep pace with the latest international research in this area.

Prof. Abdallah Shanableh, Director of the Research Institute for Science and Engineering at the University of Sharjah and the principal researcher of the project, referred to the great efforts exerted by the research team consisting of Prof. Mufid Samarai, Senior Advisor at Sharjah Research Academy and from the University of Sharjah Dr. Mohammad Harb Semreen, Faculty of the College of Pharmacy and Dr. Lucy Smarjian, Faculty of the College of Health Sciences, where the team developed sophisticated and advanced laboratory methods to measure accuracy to the field of nano-grams per liter of water, and was detected the existence of a set of chemicals that are usual and reflect the drugs and preparations that are dealt with Normally.