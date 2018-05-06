RISE at UoS organises a workshop on “Fiber Reinforced Concrete”

The workshop aims to provide a platform where experts can present, disseminate, and raise awareness about fiber reinforced concrete technology and its applications in the construction industry. It also aims to serve the local UAE community by targeting professionals, decision makers, researchers, and designers to explore the benefits of, and best use and design of sustainable FRC structures in the UAE.

Present at the workshop were Prof. Maamar Bettayeb, Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies; Prof. Mufeed Al Samerai, Senior Advisor of the Sharjah Research Academy; Prof. Abdallah Shanableh, Director of the Research Institute of Sciences and Engineering (RISE); Prof. Salah Altoubat, Chair of Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and the Coordinator for the Sustainable Construction Materials and Structural Systems Research Group at the UoS; along with a number of research groups members at RISE, faculty members and students from the College of Engineering at the UoS. From the University of Brecia, Italy, Prof. Giovanni Plizzari, expert in the area of fiber reinforced concrete materials and design.

For his part, Prof. Maamar Bettayeb reaffirmed the University of Sharjah’s continued interest on supporting collaborative research projects between different entities, organizations, researchers, and universities by exchanging students and researchers, and sharing knowledge and expertise. He added that the University of Sharjah firmly believes that collaborating on research projects contributes to breaking new scientific grounds and achieving results that serve the scientific field and communities nationally and internationally.

The speakers at the workshop were Prof. Salah Altoubat, Prof. Giovanni Plizzari, and Prof. Mohamed Maalej and Dr. Moussa Leblouba from the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering. The workshop was concluded with a round table discussion about the possibilities that the Fiber Reinforced Concrete can bring to the local civil industry.