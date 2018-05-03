AUS students elect their council president, representatives

The AUS Student Council serves as a voice for the student body and works directly with the university administration. It aims to initiate programs and projects that cater to the demands of the student body as well as promote leadership and teamwork.

The voting followed week-long electoral activities in which candidates canvassed for votes. The students elected to the Student Council for 2018-2019 are:

Executive Board:

Maryam Khalid Al Qasemi-President

Baraa Mohamed Elgamal-Vice President

Hilal Fayiz Alshar-Vice President for Public Relations

Ayesha Ali-Executive Secretary and Office Director

Community Outreach Committee:

Tarek Bilal Knio-Events and Activities Coordinator

Manal Mohamed Machou-Athletics and Sports Coordinator

Jawaher Ahmed Alhamidi-Communication and Media Coordinator

Khalid Osman Elhussein-Student Organizations and Campus Services Coordinator

Board of Colleges, Schools and Academic Programs Representatives

Janah Mouallem-College of Arts and Sciences Representative

Aashish Ben Rajesh-College of Architecture, Art and Design Representative

Dania Sudqi Jallad-School of Business Administration Representative

Rawan Mohab Mangoud-College of Engineering Representative

Maram Mhd Nazir AlDahabi-Achievement Academy Bridge Program Representative

Congratulating the students, said Dr. Moza Al Shehhi, Dean of Students, said: “We have many enthusiastic students eager to represent their peers in the best interest of the students and the university. The whole process, from nominations and campaigns, all the way up to the final day of the elections, is a gratifying experience for our students. It helps enrich their skills in planning, organization and public speaking, among others. We are very happy to see our students express strong interest in enhancing student life at AUS. I wish the new Student Council elect a fruitful and successful year ahead.”

The Student Council election was organized by the AUS Office of Student Affairs.