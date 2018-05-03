The UoS to hold the 12th Annual Scientific Research Forum

The announcement was made by Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the UoS, in a press conference held at the University. Also present were Prof. Maamar Bettayeb, Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies at the UoS; Mrs. Azza Al Khayal, Director of Corporate Communication, Sharjah Islamic Bank – the main sponsor of the event; and members of the scientific and organizing committees of the conference.

The Chancellor stressed the importance of the conference as its goals align with the guidelines and visions of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, which aim to establish the UoS as a research university focused on graduating a generation of scientists and researchers that serve their communities and nations by cooperating with international universities and enterprises.

He added that the forum reviews the most important results and statistics produced by the researchers and faculty members in the UoS in the past three years. This, in turn, allows the University to assess its work and establish its position on the global research map. It will also draw a clear results-based road map to define the University’s future goals, which it will strive to achieve in the coming years.

Directors of institutes and research centers at the conference will present the latest work of their research groups, which have been engaged in research projects related to education, learning and innovation, and multi-disciplinary studies serving the community. This will establish the UoS entrepreneurship on a local, regional and global level. The UoS is currently ranked first in the local scene according to GreenMetric, and is in a leading position in several global classifications. In addition, the UoS became nationally the largest university in terms of offering graduate programs accredited by the Ministry of Education, with some internationally accredited programs. The University is actively trying gain international accreditation for all of its programs. At the end of his speech, the Chancellor thanked the Sharjah Islamic Bank for being the main sponsor and a continuous supporter of the forum.

Prof. Maamar Bettayeb stressed that the forum offers an opportunity to meet the UoS’ professors, researchers, graduate students, and research enthusiasts who present their contributions in the fields of research and innovation, and to discuss the possible means to utilize their work to serve and develop the community and achieve the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in producing goal-oriented and recognized research. The forum will be accompanied with an exhibition of the applied projects created by the UoS’ graduate and undergraduate students and various research teams during the previous years. Research groups will participate with 11 projects, undergraduate students with 14 projects, and graduate studies students with 14 projects. The UoS is currently trying to merge undergraduate students with graduate studies students in terms of disciplines and programs aimed at supporting research projects. This will give undergraduate students a chance to get an early start to their research work after joining the UoS.

Azza Al Khayal stressed the SIB’s keenness to support all research and scientific projects that serve the community. She added that this is one of SIB’s priorities, particularly in the field of research aimed at community service and development.