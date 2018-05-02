ShowCACE 2018 exhibition opens at Manarat Al Saadiyat

Held under the patronage of Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi, President of Zayed University, the exhibition which runs till May 9th and organised by the College of Arts and Creative Enterprises, covers a variety of subjects, all of which relate to community and cultural development, design for social change, and contributing to the future development of the UAE. It has been expanded to highlight some of these links between the college and the community.

Displayed projects are the outcome of research, innovative and creative problem solving, and rigorous critique sessions. Senior students have worked with both industry experts and faculty members at Zayed University to bring their work to a professional platform. Graphic and interior design students have focused on ideas that highlight social impact and entrepreneurial spirit, while animation design and visual arts students have explored their own creative voice.

This year’s exhibition was attended by Prof. Reyadh Al Mehaideb, ZU Vice President, alongside Dr. Marilyn Roberts, University Provost, several faculty members and students.

The 2018 exhibition includes Markers & Makers, which features some of Zayed University’s most distinctive alumni. This display includes work by artists and designers who have contributed to the creative industry in the UAE and represented the UAE in cultural events worldwide. Based on their outstanding achievements, they are role models for Zayed University’s senior students and the wider community. “This year we showcase work by Afra AlDhaheri, Alya Aleghfeli , Jawaher Alkhayyal, Maitha Abdullah , Noura AlGhandi and Roudha Alshamsi,” said Ann-Maree Reaney, Dean of the CACE.

“CACE graduates have demonstrated their exceptional level of ability and achievement by winning many awards, including the Gulf Capital ADMAF Creativity Award, Christo Award, the Sheikha Manal Young Artist Award, the Salama bint Hamdan Emerging Artists Fellowship program, and the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi’s Qasr al Hosn Cultural District Mosque Competition, to name but a few.”

“Our intensive and rigorous art, design, new media and exhibition programs are practice based and industry-engaged. The critical and professional guidance of faculty at CACE, underpinned by cutting-edge technology and an innovative learning environment, inspires a new generation of creative thinkers and builds a vibrant art and design community in the UAE,” she added.

“This year CACE students and alumni have been fortunate to work with innovative educational partners such as ADMAF, Alserkal Avenue, d3 Dubai design District, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Warehouse 421, Techshop Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Housing, Vision Factory Abu Dhabi, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Dubai Design and Fashion Council, Van Cleef & Arpels, Dubai Culture and Dubai Municipality, Harper’s Bazaar Art, Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal to name only a few.

“Art and design are major contributors to a nation’s creative economy and, in the establishment of a global identity, they are a country’s greatest export.”