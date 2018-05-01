UAE and France share values of centrism, tolerance, says French Ambassador

Ambassador Pouille said that France, through its new cultural diplomacy, is aiming to be a hub for supporting the world cultures and a platform for cultural dialogue and interaction.

The new policy also aims at linking peoples from all communities, states and cultural backgrounds with the ultimate objective of creating one and free cultural environment besides promoting the French language worldwide, he said.

The diplomat also said that the UAE and France have a lot in common with regard to supporting centrism, openness and tolerance, citing the establishment of the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

The lecture was a part of a series of 'Diplomatic Gatherings' organised by the Department of International Relations, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, to educate its students on the some foreign diplomatic experiences.