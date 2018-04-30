UoS Participate with their Designs in a Fashion Show at Dubai International Fashion Week

Also the ex was attended by Prof. Abdul Sahib Mehdi, Acting Dean of the College of Fine Arts and Design at UoS, a number of the faculty members and parents of the students, which was held at Palazzo Versace Dubai with the support of Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation, as a part of Dubai International Fashion Week events.

The show included designs of 6 looks inspired by the modern women's life, personal journeys, motor engineering and inner beauty of the human body, the fashion show also offered the opportunity for the University's women students to present their designs to elite designers, celebrities, managers of brands and journalists who are interested in the field of fashion and design.

The women students' shows included the "Shrouded Ambivalence" show by student Abeer Shello, “Beyond Skin Deep" show by student Maei Al Hamoudi, "Sanctuary Itinerary" show by student Ameera Al Khawaja, "Self-Absence" show by student Mariam Latifi, "The Kintetic Architecture" show student Raghad Berakdar and "Cultural Movement" show by student Roaa Mustafa.

At the end of celebration, Sheikha Hend Faisal Al Qassimi congratulated the students on their success in presenting their works in a creative and unique way, expressing her pride in them as world fashion designers in the future, on their part the students expressed their happiness with this show and the audience's admiration of their exhibited works the thing which motivates them to make more designs.