Al Qasimia University receives Sierra Leone delegation in UAE

The delegation was received by Prof. Dr. Rashad Salem, Vice Chancellor of Al Qasimia University, and Abdul Mohsin Huzin, Director of the Office of International Relations.



During the meeting, the Dr. Rashad Salem reviewed the university's development stages, pointing to a statement about the idea of establishing the university and the unlimited support provided by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. And His Highness follow-up to all phases of the development of the university, and support to become one of the universities known at all levels of local, regional and global.