SCASS organises a lecture on “Meteorites in the Arab World”

The lectures aim to spread awareness regarding the origins, composition, and classification of meteorites and their impact on Earth. This is important to put the spotlight on the scientific research initiatives for studying meteorites in the Arab world, and to introduce Martian meteorites and their significance.



Prof. Chennaoui visited the SCASS and took a tour of the laboratories during which she was familiarized with the Center’s state-of-the-art equipment. Prof. Chennaoui is a Professor of Meteorites and Planetary Sciences at Hassan II University of Casablanca and Director of the GAIA (Applied Geosciences and Engineering Management) Laboratory and Coordinator of a Centre of Research at the University.



Faculty and students from the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the UoS, as well as space enthusiasts from the public attended the lectures.