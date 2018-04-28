Zayed balanced homeland traditions and modernization

The “Zayed’s Centennial: A People’s Memory and a Nation’s Future’ Forum, coincides with UAE’s 2018 Year of Zayed Celebrations.

Attendees witnessed treasured notes and highlights placed by Sheikh Zayed upon his homeland, the Arab - Islamic nations, and all of humanity.



Held at the university’s Dubai campus, the forum was attended by Prof. Reyadh Al Mehaideb, Vice-President of Zayed University, Dr Hamdy Attallah, Acting Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHSS), Theyab bin Ghanim Al Mazrouei, Famous Emirati Poet, Faculty members and students.



"The great achievements of the United Arab Emirates under the leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed have formed the main pillars for our beloved country to continue its march on the path of excellence, progress and headship under its wise leadership,” said Prof. Al Mehaideb.



"The achievements of Zayed are not only material achievements, but values and principles embodied both internally and externally,” he pointed out. “Empowering his fellow citizens was his priority, he placed strengthening the values of tolerance, consultation, equality and justice, balanced between heritage and traditions on one hand, and modernization on the other,” he added



"His International presence was highly noticeable,” Al Mehaiden pointed out, he said that Zayed was always committed to supporting not just Arab and Islamic countries, but held international matters with both hands.



The forum held several sessions organised by a number of the CHSS faculty members and the ZU students, with topics relating to Zayed 's achievements in the eyes of the new generations, Zayed and building the UAE model in development and renaissance, and the International world relations Zayed pursued.



Dr Noorah Albloushi, Assistant Professor at the ZU Department of Islamic World Studies, said, “This forum represents the opportunity to deepen the intergenerational communication. Therefore, we prepared a session in which two students from Zayed University prepared a presentation about Zayed from the new generation’s perspective, highlighting values and principles laid down by Late Sheikh Zayed and the effects witnessed today in the nation’s progress and development across all aspects.”



Saeed Al Houti, Student from the College of Natural and Health Sciences, presented a speech dedicated to Sheikh Zayed being a role model of peace and coexistence between others. Moza Abdallah, Student at the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, presented a speech noting Sheikh Zayed’s role in empowering women and urging a highly conservative society to allow their daughters to go to school and pursue higher education.