UAEU launches Arabic Language Academy

Al Hammadi said that the academy is a beacon of knowledge and that a specialist team conducted a study on how the UAE can positively promote the Arabic language in a modern way, to comply with the latest academic developments, which is supported by the wise leadership.

He added that the initiative is part a series of related national initiatives that include the Arabic Language Strategy, the Reading Challenge and the Arabic Language Awards while noting that these initiatives have helped to establish the academy, which will be a beacon of knowledge, and thanking UAEU for hosting the academy.

Dr. Al Nuaimi said that the academy will teach the Arabic language in a modern way and not use the traditional methods that have prevented younger generations from learning the language.

He added that the academy will teach the Arabic language for everyday use, which will help create a sense of national identity and belonging and strengthen the ties between Arabs while noting that the academy will conduct research on how to teach Arabic to non-Arabs.

"The academy will make the Arabic language a bridge between Arabic culture and other cultures, to achieve social solidarity and contribute to reviving the Arab civilisation as initiated by the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum," he continued.

Dr. Al Mahrouqi, Assistant Professor at the Arabic Language Section of UAEU, presented the UAE Vision 2021, which aims to make the UAE a centre of excellence of the Arabic language, based on the National Agenda, by educating students in Arabic and promoting the role of the Arabic language within the community.