SPSA organises awareness-raising programme at AUS

The programme comes in line with the SPSA’s strategic plans, which help various segments of the society, aiming to develop the students' knowledge and science.

The programme aims to improve the students' knowledge of safety practices and attitudes and enhance student’s awareness of safety procedures.

Eng. Sheikh Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority said that the programme promotes cooperation and community partnership between the Authority and all the local authorities in the Emirate.

Commenting on the event, Eng. Sheikh Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi further added that the programme aims to educate all segments of society , ensure the awareness among individuals, and highlight the importance of prevention for all groups.