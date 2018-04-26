Dr. Ibrahim Ali Al Mansouri: 16 research papers at Tourism is Sustainable Development

  • Thursday 26, April 2018 in 11:58 AM
Sharjah24: Dr. Ibrahim Ali Al Mansouri, Academic Vice-Assistant to the Director of the University of Sharjah (UoS) Branches, Chairman of the Conferences Committee, held 4 different dialogue sessions on the prospects of sustainable tourism development.
In an exclusive statement at “Sharjah24” Al Mansouri confirmed that the final day included extensive discussions of 16 research papers, a number of researchers and experts dealt with the legal, social and scientific aspects of the tourism sector.
 
The academic vice-assistant of the university director added that the conference emphasized the potential of the university branch in Khorfakkan, which aims at highlighting the university's branches and improving its research and organisational components.