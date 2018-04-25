Lubna Al Qasimi calls for strengthening cooperation between regional students in ICT

This came during a speech delivered by her during the Tenth Annual Conference on Undergraduate Research on Applied Computing (URC2018), which was organised by the College of Technological Innovation at Zayed University.

The two-day event was held in the presence of Prof Reyadh Al Mehaideb, ZU Vice President, Dr. Marilyn Roberts, ZU Provost, Dr. Mohsen Onsy, Associate Provost and Chief Academic Officer, and a number of faculty members.

"We at Zayed University are committed to supporting our students in conducting research in their major fields of study under the direction and supervision of their professors. Your presence today at this conference is an indication that your universities are committed towards a noble goal," Al Qasimi said.

"The theme of this year’s conference is ‘Information & Communication Technologies to Shape the Future’ This is aligned with the UAE Vision 2021 which strives to make the country "among the best countries in the world". A vision I am sure is also shared by all of you towards your nations and our region. We all need to work harder, be more innovative, organized, and take advantage of opportunities for collaboration in examining the trends and challenges that face us. (ICT) has been recognized as an underpinning tool to facilitate achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Yet there is also recognition of the need to equip populations with the necessary digital skills, including literacy, technical and soft skills to meaningfully use and reap the benefits of digital technology.

The objective of this conference is to promote undergraduate research activity at educational institutions in the UAE, other Gulf countries, and the rest of the Arab world, by providing a forum for students to present their work and interact with other young researchers, faculty, and industrial leaders. Topics of interest include anything to do with computing, please see the call for papers. In addition to student presentations, posters and demos, the conference program will include invited presentations from academia and industry.

More than 600 students and faculty members representing more than 20 academic institutions in 10 Arab countries including UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Egypt, Jordan, and Palestine, came to participate in the current 2018 10th session. The conference will include 183 different research projects, it welcomed officials of some concerned government departments and a number of experts and specialists from the UAE, the Arab world, Canada and Europe.

In a course of interactive sessions, conference participants discussed various topics in ICT, especially applied computing, in order to enhance the evolving educational climate and provide opportunities for students to present their ideas and creations and to communicate with experts, researchers and university professors.

At the opening session of the conference, Dr. Aisha Bin Bishr, Director General of Smart Dubai Office, event keynote speaker, presented a paper entitled "Inspiration of New Facts", at the outset of which was the speech of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister, Ruler of Dubai, towards.

"The UAE Advanced Science Agenda 2031" and the "2021 Advanced Science Strategy." "The empowerment of national scientists and creative minds requires the provision of appropriate tools to attract them and provide the potentials, to transform their scientific knowledge into a practical reality that strengthens the nation's march to the future through the adoption of modern technologies and scientific sciences."

"I am not going to talk about the story and journey of Dubai Smart City, but to emphasize the fact that the future of our precious country lies in your ambitious young hands. We, the leaders of government institutions, have the task of creating the roadmap and infrastructure for future generations. You, the young people, will take over someday and continue to build,” she said.

For his part, Prof. Al Mehaideb, said, "This annual event witnessed massive growth and participation since its inception back 10 years ago, this edition has attracted a considerable amount of scientific and academic attention, we host today a large variety and forms of research projects.” “Our students' participation in the conference reflects Zayed University's future plans in developing students’ competences in scientific research.”

Dr. Andrew Marrington, Acting Dean of the College of Tech Innovation, expressed that the event has gained increasing popularity in the Arab world as a major forum for undergraduate students to present their research projects and communicate with other researchers from the region.

Dr. Qusay Mahmoud, Assistant Dean at the College of Engineering and Applied Science at Ontario Institute of Tech in Canada, and co-chair of the conference, said, “The objective of the undergraduate research conference is to promote undergraduate research activity in the region by providing a forum for students to present their research projects, and interact with other young researchers from academic institutions across the Arab World, and leaders from the IT industry.”

“It provides educational and networking opportunities for undergraduate students from academic institutions across the Arab world; students share ideas and gain insight into knowledge discovery and the value research and innovation bring to society.”

Dr. Mai Laith Al Taei, Assistant Dean of Research and Graduate Studies at Zayed University's College of Tech Innovation, said that the conference's mission is in line with our leadership's vision of looking ahead by implementing the highest standards of performance and quality in development and providing fast government services with quality performance and a spirit of excellence. And creativity among young people of the state.

The conference included some research projects presented by participating students during the open discussions with experts’ session, in the presence of their peers, while others presented a poster containing information, drawings and explanatory materials explaining the contents of the research.

The event concludes tomorrow April 26, 2018, with awards handed to the top three achievers with best research studies presented in ICT.