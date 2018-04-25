AUS launches certificate in artificial intelligence for smart cities

The Certificate in AI for Smart Cities is being delivered by CEPE in conjunction with the AUS College of Engineering’s Department of Computer Science and Engineering. Topics to be covered include Big Data, Machine Learning, Cyber-Physical Systems, Internet of Things, Cyber Security and Blockchain, and Cloud Computing. Participants require no prior knowledge of AI, as the course has been designed for mid- to high-level executives from across the Middle East tasked with developing Smart City solutions. It is an introductory course intended for those who want to better understand how AI can transform their operations, with a focus on learning from global best practice and case studies.

AI holds enormous value for the UAE and wider GCC. A recent report from PwC found that AI will likely generate US $15.7 trillion for the global economy by 2030. The same report suggested the UAE will see AI contribute to approximately 14 percent of GDP by 2030, equivalent to US $96 billion. The report also points out that the impact of AI may be even greater at both the regional and the global level if governments and industry continue to promote and invest in innovations driving AI.

AI has the potential to overcome intractable challenges with urban development such as energy and water consumption, traffic congestion, crime, education and administrative inefficiencies. As the Middle East undergoes a population boom, and cities become more congested, utilizing AI to make cities run more efficiently and effectively will be critical to maintaining and improving habitants’ standard of living.

Several AI and Smart City faculty experts from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering will deliver the course. Course Coordinator Dr. Fadi Aloul, Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, believes educating those responsible for leading government and business in how to exploit AI is essential to the realization of AI’s potential in the region. He says:

“AI has begun a technological revolution, transforming the way we live and do business. If organizations in both the public and private sectors do not embrace AI, then they will be left behind. For the Middle East, the potential of AI is particularly pertinent. With historically low productivity levels and an economic reliance on oil, exploiting AI technologies will allow the region to boost productivity and diversify economically—key goals in the strategic visions of many countries in the Middle East. This course provides very practical ways for those on the front line of Smart City development to understand and apply new AI technologies. There is real focus on participants being able to relate what they learn in the course to the challenges faced in their Smart City projects. We therefore expect to see this course having a real impact on Smart City developments over the months ahead.”

CEPE Director, Dr. Ilias Visvikis says of the new program, “Our center is dedicated to providing ongoing education and development that helps individuals and organizations adapt to changes in the economic landscape. Showing executives how AI can improve their business is an example of how important it is for those in leadership positions to harness the potential of new technology. There is no doubt that AI will be a game changer for how we all live and work. It is critical that our business leaders are at the helm of this change, and understand how to reap the benefits AI has to offer.”

For more information about the course, including how to apply, visit https://cepe.aus.edu/.