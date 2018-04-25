Uos organises the Third People's Lives Festival

Attending the festival were Prof. Elsiddig Ahmed El Mustafa El Sheikh, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs; Prof. Qutayba Hamid Al Heialy, Vice Chancellor for Medical Colleges and Health Sciences and Dean of College of Medicine; Dr. Salama Al Rahoomi, Dean of Women's Student Affairs; along with the deans of colleges, administrative and centers directions, department heads, faculty and staff members, and female students of the University.

The festival started with the UAE national anthem and then the Chancellor of the University checked the pavilions, which represented in the different Arab and Foreign nationalities in 10 pavilions. Female students introduced the customs and traditions of each country represented at the festival such as Iraq, Somalia, Palestine, Jordan, Syria, Sudan, Nigeria, Yemen, and the UAE. The festival also included a pavilion for the persons with disabilities.

The pavilions showcased each country’s popular customs, heritage, folklore art and photos of the most popular figures; tourism and religious landmarks, cities, and currencies; popular proverbs and statues; handmade items, popular products, traditional food and household tools; along with a demonstration of traditional weddings. The Festival also included folkloric and popular artistic performances by Sgur Alemarat Band, Iraqi Shamaeel Band, Kofeyyetna Band for folk art, and performances by the Saudi Band, Yemeni Band, Jordanian Band, Syrian Alkhawali Band. The festival also included a Palestinian cities’ fashion show of traditional clothing. Moreover, the festival included a heritage-based competition for the audience and a market, which contained a variety of traditional foods, jewelry and customs and works of art.

At the end of the festival, winners of the photography contest "People's Life" were announced wherein student Safia Adel Ibrahim came in the first place, Khawla Lottah came in second, and Alaa Saif Aldin came in third. The winners of the “Most Beautiful Heritage Corner” contest were also announced wherein the Yemeni pavilion won first place, the Palestinian pavilion won the second, and the Iraqi pavilion was awarded the third place. Moreover, the Dean of Women's Student Affairs honored the participating institutions and sponsors.