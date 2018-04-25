Dr. Ali Al Zaabi: Hosting the "Tourism is Sustainable Development" to enhance the position of UoS

He added that the conference comes under the patronage His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, President of the University of Sharjah and Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah (UoS).

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah24” Al Zaabi said on the sidelines of the conference at the university's headquarters in Khorfakkan that the conference aims at enhancing the tourism sector in the emirate and exchanging visions and experiences to serve the sector and achieve sustainable development.