Dr. Ali Al Zaabi: Hosting the "Tourism is Sustainable Development" to enhance the position of UoS

  • Wednesday 25, April 2018 in 11:27 AM
Sharjah24: Dr. Ali Al Zaabi, Deputy Financial and Administrative Assistant to the Director of the University of Sharjah (UoS) Branch Affairs in Khorfakkan, said that the first international conference "Tourism is Sustainable Development" enhances the status of the university's branches, especially Khorfakkan branch.
He added that the conference comes under the patronage His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, President of the University of Sharjah and Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah (UoS).
 
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah24” Al Zaabi said on the sidelines of the conference at the university's headquarters in Khorfakkan that the conference aims at enhancing the tourism sector in the emirate and exchanging visions and experiences to serve the sector and achieve sustainable development.