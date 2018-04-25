Adnan Sarhan: "Tourism is Sustainable Development" promotes research aspects at UoS

  • Wednesday 25, April 2018 in 11:00 AM
Sharjah24: Prof. Dr. Adnan Sarhan, UOS Assistant Chancellor of Branches Affairs at University of Sharjah (UoS) in Khorfakkan, confirmed that the first international conference "Tourism is Sustainable Development" organised by the University Tuesday in Khorfakkan aims to enhance the research and organisational aspects of the university branches in general, Khorfakkan branch in particular.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah24” Dr. Adnan Sarhan added that the main topic of the conference came in line with the nature of Khorfakkan as a tourist city with diverse environments and attractive to tourists.
 
Dr. Adnan Sarhan Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Conference, pointed out that the conference highlights the legal aspects of serving the tourism sector, pointing to the need to focus on the religious and cultural identity that tourism should focus on in the UAE in general and Sharjah in particular.