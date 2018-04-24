UoS organises 3rd Sciences and Engineering Research Groups Forum

Attendees at the forum included Dr. Amr Abdel Hamid, Director of the Sharjah Research Academy (SRA); Prof. Elsiddig Ahmed ElMustafa El Sheikh, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs; Prof. Maamar Bettayeb, Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies; Prof. Adnan Ibrahim Sirhan, Assistant Chancellor of Branch Affairs; Prof. Abdul Madjid Merabti, Dean of the College of Sciences; Prof. Nidal Hilal, Dean of the College of Engineering; and Prof. Abdallah Shanableh, Director of the Research Institute of Science and Engineering (RISE); along with research groups’ coordinators, members, researchers and students.

The Forum also welcomed Prof. Walter Eevers, Director of Research & Development at the Flemish Institute for Technological Research (VITO), Belguim.

Chancellor commended the efforts and development of the UoS research institutes and the outstanding performance of research group, urging them to increase their collaboration with local community organizations and regional as well as international organizations.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies highlighted that the University, through its various research groups, strives to achieve its vision for scientific research and to publish findings of remarkable impact both locally and internationally.

Prof. Abdul Madjid Merabti and Prof. Nidal Hilal delivered an overview of the research activities at the Colleges of Science and Engineering. Prof. Abdallah Shanableh showcased the RISE’s research endeavors and achievements over the past three years. Following that, the participating centers’ directors, coordinators for the 17 research groups, and researchers presented their current research objectives and projects in partnership with local, regional, and international community organizations.

Their research initiatives address various matters including biotechnology and genetics as means of preserving human life and preventing diseases, biotechnical developments, environmental research, nanotechnology and advanced substances, organometallic chemistry, renewable and sustainable energy, radiation research and protection mechanisms.

They also covered research on information technology, network security, artificial intelligence and robotics, sustainable infrastructure, building materials and protection, natural hazards, uses of geographic information and remote sensing technologies, systems of asset protection, project management and industrial growth, and other applied research that supports the community and aids with its development.

The research groups focus on multidisciplinary research by involving researchers from various disciplines along with participants from community organizations, and undergraduate and graduate students. On the sidelines of the Forum, an exhibition for research projects conducted by UoS centers and research groups has been organized.

During the forum, three Memorandums of Understanding were signed covering various research collaboration projects. Two Memorandums of Understanding between the University of Sharjah and the Sharjah Research Academy were signed by Prof. Hamid M.K. AlNaimiy and Dr. Amr Abdul Hamid. One of these agreements is to work on a joint research project to study the “Enhancement of the Power Output and Efficiency of Dye-Sensitized Solar Cells by Investigating the Counter Electrode Construction and Natural Organic Sensitizers”.

The other agreement is for a research project for “Developing Travel Demand Forecast Model for Sustainable Sharjah University City.” Prof. Maamar Bettayeb and Prof. Walter Eevers also signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work on a joint research project as well as academic cooperation.