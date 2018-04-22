A fresh batch of graduates march towards our nation’s prosperity, Lubna Al Qasimi

This came during a huge ceremony, which was recently held at Her Highness Sheikha Fatma Bint Mubarak Auditorium at the Convention Center of the University in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended the ceremony where he received the honor on behalf of his sister Her Highness Sheikha Shamma, a College of Humanities and Social Sciences graduate.

The event was also attended by Prof. Reyadh AlMehaideb, Vice President of Zayed University, Dr. Marilyn Roberts, University Provost, Deans and faculty members.

A short video marked the beginning of the event, showcasing achievements of the university and major highlights that had been witnessed since the foundation till today.

Al Qasimi handed 1526 certificates, including 1363 bachelor's degree female graduates, 163 males, and 105 master’s post-graduates.

“This will be a memorable day, as it coincides with the UAE celebration of the Year of Zayed, commemorating the historic centennial of our Founding Father, and honoring his eternal memory,” Al Qasimi said.

“Remaining faithful to the Founding Father’s unique brand of leadership, we pledge in the Year of Zayed to uphold the noble values he has instilled in us, from his vision and wisdom to his giving, generosity and extended hand to all people around the world , Al Qasimi added."

She added a shining example, the participation of young figures in the recent government reshuffle, aiming, as stressed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister, ruler of Dubai, that “To map future skills, in science and technology, advance knowledge, support research and involve Youth in the Leadership march for the UAE centennial 2071.”

The UAE has placed its aspirations and hopes in its Youth, not only because “youth form half the present and are all the future”, accounting for 50% of the UAE society, but also because they have really made giant strides to the top with their achievements, driven by the unceasing support of the Nation’s Leadership.

Sheikha Lubna has also mentioned that the university will follow their progress at the threshold of their new journey, “We look forward to learning of your successes, driven by excellence and creativity, in public and private sectors, through your entrepreneurial initiatives and projects, and in the various fields of research and science you engage in.”

In closing, she expressed appreciation to all Zayed University Community, Faculty and Staff, for their relentless efforts to offer a top-notch educational program, developing students’ skills to become key contributors to the knowledge-based economy, and engaging them in solid scientific research work to serve the community.