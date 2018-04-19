UoS strengthens its global standing with its counterparts in Canada, US

  • Thursday 19, April 2018 in 2:19 PM
Sharjah24: A delegation led by Dr Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah (UoS), and a number of university members took an official mission to Canada and the US during a few days which they visited a group of universities and major international institutes in these two countries.
This mission began with the visit of the University of Ottawa and McGill University in Canada, during which a cooperation agreement was signed with the University of Ottawa to launch joint programs for Masters and PhD degrees.
 
During the visit of the delegation to the McGill University, the two agreements concluded with the university were implemented and joint doctoral programs were offered in three fields. The first is experimental medicine, the second is the engineering of biomedical sciences, and the third is artificial intelligence.