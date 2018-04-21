AD Music & Arts Foundation empowers emerging young media leaders of UAE

The ‘Media Ethics in The Digital World’ Forum, which was held at the university’s ‘du Multimedia Lab’ in Abu Dhabi, came from ADMAF’s longest running professional educational programme, Young Media Leaders (YML). Marking more than a decade of successfully empowering young people to develop their passion, skills and knowledge of the media industry, the programme celebrated the pioneering talents that have graduated from the innovative platform. It also welcomed industry leaders and media professionals to connect with Zayed University students and the YML alumni through a panel discussion, as well as through networking and knowledge-sharing opportunities.

Dr. Jan Leach, Associate Professor at the School of Journalism and Mass Communication, Kent State University, held a workshop on "Evolution of Journalism Ethics: A Professional Perspective". Dr. Ali Khalil, Moderator, College of Communication and Media Sciences, led a panel discussion on ‘Fact checking in a Digital World’ which was attended by Ruth Hetherington, Producer, Connect the World, CNN, and Ghaleb Zeidan, Managing Director, Weber Shandwick

Dr. Owen Bennett-Jones, College of Communication and Media Sciences, presented his speech around ‘Student Media Ethics: Case Studies’.