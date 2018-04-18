UAEU organises "2018 QS World Class" seminar

The seminar aims to promote communication between universities and their partner industries and discuss the developments in the global economy and how the education sector should address these changes, to create a future strategic vision to improve the cooperation between universities and industries.

The three-day seminar, which concluded today in Abu Dhabi, recommended the establishment of a platform for international companies, where the relations between universities and their partner industries can be discussed and analysed, as well as the organisation of global communication sessions to exchange best practices, achievements and experiences in interactive environments, which will involve participants from around the world.

The seminar was inaugurated by Dr. Mohammed Al Mualla, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education for Academic Affairs, in the presence of Dr. Mohammed Al Biali, Director of UAEU, and many international scholars and academics with an interest in education and industry.

QS Asia is the regional branch of World QS, which publishes academic rankings and issues the World QS University Rankings.