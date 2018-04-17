UoS fashion design and textiles students participate in Dubai Fashion Show

The fashion show is part of the events of the International Dubai Fashion Week and aims to showcase the graduating students’ projects from the Fashion Design and Textile Department at CFAD.



The fashion show will include 6 designs inspired by the contemporary woman, personal journeys, kinetics, and inner beauty.



The show gives the University of Sharjah’s CFAD students the opportunity to present their designs to a selected group of elite designs, celebrities, brand managers and journalists interested in the field of fashion and new designs.