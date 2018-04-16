AUS announces recipients of prestigious Sheikh Khalifa Scholarship

AUS Chancellor Dr. Björn Kjerfve honored the four outstanding students Sunday, April 15, and awarded them the prestigious scholarship for the academic year 2018-2019.



The winners of the Sheikh Khalifa Scholarship were Zulfikar Shahpurwala from the School of Business Administration; Kateryna Kadabashy from the College of Arts and Sciences; Amro Dajani from the College of Engineering; and Saad Boujan from the College of Architecture, Art and Design. The four students were selected based on their excellent academic standing and participation in extracurricular activities. The latter includes taking part in cultural events and student clubs, international competitions, student organizations and volunteer work.



Also present at the special ceremony were Kevin Mitchell, Interim Provost; Dr. Mohamed El-Tarhuni, Vice Provost for Graduate Studies; Dr. Jeannette Vinke, Chief Operating Officer; Ali Shuhaimy, Executive Director of Enrollment Management; Dr. Moza Al Shehhi, Dean of Students; deans of the four colleges and other senior officials and faculty members.



The scholarship is awarded through an annual two-stage competition that includes a rigorous review of applications by committees within each college/school and by a university committee that includes representatives from academic and non-academic units. The scholarship identifies students who exemplify the ideals of open intellectual inquiry, ethical behavior, and social and civic responsibility that form the core of the AUS mission.



The Sheikh Khalifa Scholarship awardees receive funding that covers up to 16 credit hours for four consecutive semesters or until graduation requirements are met. The scholarship funds come from the revenues of an AED 10 million donation by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to AUS during a visit to Sharjah University City in 2005.