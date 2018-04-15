UoS holds 2nd “Future Creators” Forum

Held this year under the title “Inspiring Experiences,” the forum hosts leading Emirati young men and women representing stories of success, distinguished achievements, and inspiring experiences that they shared with an audience of UoS students, administrative and faculty members, and entities interested in the development of youth.

The “Future Creators” Forum aims to reinforce the role of the youth and utilize their creative and leadership capabilities within the UAE’s community and contribute to the human progression.

The forum commenced with an opening speech by the UoS Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs who welcomed the audience and noted the UoS’ continuous efforts throughout its educational and scientific journey. The UoS aims to raise the level of its students to higher stages of creativity, understanding, and benefiting from the expertise of inspiring people and from the abilities of people of determination to form their personality by acquiring skills that contribute in self-improvement such as the ability to cope with challenges and communicate with others.

The events of the forum included several sessions and topics. In the first session, Skeikh Dr. Abdul Aziz bin Ali Al Nuaimi spoke about the vision of UAE’s leader concerning the role of youth. He focused on the basic principles on which he relies in presenting ideas, which are: simplicity, effect, attraction, creativity and sustainability. He also focused on the factors that attract power such as positivity, optimism, courage, self-confidence, leadership and entrepreneurship. He stressed the significance of investing the capabilities and skills of the youth by introducing role models and encouraging the youth to express their opinions, which in turn contribute to creating an encouraging environment and inspire change. He also launched the “Coffee with the Green Sheikh” initiative on social media platforms, in which the best audience impression of the Sheikh’s meeting will be chosen to meet him in a transparency-focused meeting.

In the second session, Eng. Maryam Qasem, Head of the Procurement and Nuclear Fuel Fabrication Department at the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), and Mrs. Alia Al Yasi, the UAE’s Representative at the Media Committee of the World Energy Council (WEC), spoke about the achievements of the Emirati youth in the scientific fields.

The third session featured Mr. Majid Al Rayisi, Writer and Political Analyst; Mr. Ismail Mohammed, Holder of the Certificate and Medal of Happiness and Positivity by His Highness Ruler of Dubai; and Mr. Abdulaziz Al Ansari, UoS student specialised in e-Media, who addressed the achievements of the Emirati youth in the fields of humanities, literature and arts.

Present at the meeting were, Prof. Elsiddig Ahmed ElMustafa El Sheikh, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs; Mr. Majid Al-Jarwan, Vice Chancellor for Public Relations; Prof. Husein Al Othman, Acting Dean of the College of Arts, Humanities & Social Science; Prof. Mahmoud Darabseh, Dean of Men's Student Affairs; along with UoS directors, deans, and heads of departments and centers.