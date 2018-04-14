New eService allows students to remotely complete university registration process

This came during the 30th annual the 2018 Gulf Education and Training Exhibition (GETEX), which ran from April 12 to 14 at the Dubai World Trade Center, hosting over 370 leading educational and vocational establishments from 40 different countries.

In its pre-launch final stages, the new system, ‘iRecruit’, has been developed and designed to fully register newcomers to enrol for the upcoming semester, evading henceforth, the hassle of driving and waiting in the registration line.

His Excellency Prof. Reyadh Al Mehaideb, Vice President of Zayed University, admired the exhibition, which receives over 35,000 local and expatriate students who are at the threshold of college life and actively looking for higher education. Furthermore, He stated that the exhibition is a perfect opportunity to showcase latest developments and service provided by Zayed University for current students and the newcomers.

“We recognize all the efforts placed by the UAE Ministry of Education, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and the Knowledge Fund, for assembling a top education led event, GETEX, which hosts the country’s best Universities, finest educational institutes and professional development and training options, to grasp the opportunity to interact with the next batch of aspiring students.”

“Following our strategic objective, we at Zayed University ensure the provision of all administrative services in compliance with quality, efficiency and transparency,” he said. "Launching such services indicates our commitment towards the nation's vision for excellence and customer happiness."

Eman Elkaleh, a Senior Admissions Coordinator at Zayed University, said, “Through the new iRecruit system, which is scheduled to go online this April 22, 2018, will enable students to complete all procedures and payments online without the need to even visit the admissions office.”

“Better, more accurate and prompt student registration is what we aim for. We can now ease the process for all families driving all the way from all the seven Emirates, to just come and register their children,” she added. Additionally, she mentioned, an animated online video manual will be available for new students to indicate the iRecruit registration steps and easily notify them with necessary requirements.