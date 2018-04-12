Students of UoS introduced to Islamic economy and finance

Prof. Philip Molyneux, Dean of the College of Business Administration; Prof. Hussein Al Tamimi, Director of the MBA and EMBA programs; Dr. Atif Awad Abdallah, Head of the Department of Finance and Economics; and various administrative staff, faculty members, and students from the College attended the lecture.

Al Awar introduced the attendees to the Dubai Islamic Economy Development Center and its mission and initiatives to spread awareness regarding the role and significance of the Islamic economy and its links to Islamic banking and finance globally.

He also addressed the Center's intentions of continuously working towards creating collaborative ties with related entities with the goal of establishing Dubai as the Islamic economic and finance capital internationally. During the lecture, he also stressed the significance of collaboration between the public and private sectors as well as academic institutions in developing curriculum with the aim of supporting and developing the Islamic economy and finance sectors.